‘Disappointment’ as shire horses ruled out of Wisborough Green fete
Staff at Fishers Farm Park have told of their ‘disappointment’ at not being able to display their shire horses at this year’s Wisborough Green village fete.
Park owner Tim Rollings said space was limited this year because of drainage works being carried out.
“Having been on the Wisborough Green Fete Sideshows committee in the past, I fully appreciate that difficult decisions have to be made,” he said.
“This year, space is limited due to drainage works being carried out on the green and we have been informed that there will be no room for our two Shire horses, Duke and Spartacus.
“They are a magnificent spectacle in their show harness and always much admired by parents and children alike and conjure up fond memories of` times gone by’ for the not so young.
“Fishers Farm Shires have attended the fete free of charge for over 20 years. The staff at Fishers Farm are disappointed that Duke and Spartacus will not now be attending this year.”