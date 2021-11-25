Dog rescued from river bank in Pulborough

Millie was rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue after getting stuck on the wrong side of the River Arun in Watersfield.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Yesterday afternoon at 3.01pm we were called to rescue a dog that had swam across the River Arun and was unable to get back.

“Our Technical Rescue Unit were sent to the incident at River Lane, Watersfield, and they used an inflatable raft to rescue the five-year-old dog and reunite it with the owner.

Millie the dog being rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue. Photo by Eddie Mitchell. SUS-211125-075801001

“Crews left scene at 4.24pm.”