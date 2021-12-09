Downing Street party: Chichester MP Gillian Keegan issues statement after questions asked

After it was alleged that No.10 Downing Street hosted a Christmas party on December 18, breaching Covid rules at the time, Observer readers have raised questions about whether Mrs Keegan attended any of the events.

A spokesperson from Gillian’s office confirmed: “Gillian did not attend, that evening she met with the Vice Chancellor of the University of Chichester.”

They went on to explain her whereabouts at the time of the alleged December 18 party stating that she spent the day at her home in Petworth doing online seminars and virtual meetings.

Downing Street. Getty Images

In the evening she attended Chichester Cathedral Carol Service which was socially distanced.