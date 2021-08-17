Dunford House up for sale for £2million

Nick Cobden-Wright

Dunford House was owned by politician Richard Cobden before it was gifted to the YMCA on the condition that it would be used for educational purposes.

The politician’s great-great-great-grandson, Nick Cobden-Wright, has been fighting plans to turn the historic site into anything other than community asset.

Dunford House has been the subject of numerous planning applications with thwarted plans including a 'wellness centre', residential property and wedding venue.

House Property Partnership, which has listed the property, described the property: "Within the South Downs National Park, Victorian villa-style Grade II listed building believed to date from 1852, when it was the private residence of Richard Cobden.

"More recently is has been used for C2 use, with a recent appeal failing for C3 (Residential).

"Please refer to the brochure for Planning Information. Any interested parties take should professional advice as to the process to working towards a residential dwelling.

"The property can be sold with up to 55 acres, with potential for further land by separate negotiation."