Eastbourne Herald Christmas food reviews: Christmas pudding biscuits
From December 1-23 through the weekdays the Eastbourne Herald team will be trying out what the shops have to offer for the festive period. From Christmas crisps to pizzas and soups, we can try out what’s out there.
Wednesday December 15: McVitie’s digestives – Christmas pudding and gingerbread flavour
£1 per pack (Tesco)
Feedback:
India Wentworth – If you like Christmas pudding then these are great. They’ve got the spices and alcohol flavour of a pudding, but it’s not for me. The gingerbread flavour didn’t come through for the others. If you’d told me it was a normal digestive I would have believed you.
Christmas pudding = 3/10
Gingerbread = 3/10
Jacob Panons – I love a biscuit and the Christmas pudding ones were amazing. I would definitely get them if they are available all year round. The gingerbread biscuit were slightly disappointing. I got a little heat on my tongue form the ginger but the taste wasn’t really there. As a biscuit it was great, but as a gingerbread biscuit it failed to live up to its name.
Xmas pudding = 8.5/10
Gingerbread = 4/10