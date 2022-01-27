Eight things we learnt about Katie Price and her Mucky Mansion in new Channel 4 TV show

The show, called Katie Price's Mucky Mansion, follows the troubled star and her family as they renovate their 10-acre property in Dial Post - once the home of former Horsham MP Frances Maude.

Her 19-room home was first dubbed ‘Mucky Mansion’ after it fell into disrepair and was subjected to vandal attacks.

But mum-of-five Katie says she’s determined to make the house a family home again.

Things we learnt

1. Her wrecked house gave her mental trauma for years

2. The mucky mansion has five stables, a swimming pool and a tennis court

3. Two dogs and a horse have died at the mansion and Katie has received kidnap threats while she was living there before

4. Burglars left tap on in bathroom and whole ceiling fell in

5. Her son Harvey Price loves felt tip pens and carrot cake

6. Once the house is finished, she plans to stay there and become a recluse

7. She is a big arts and crafts fan

8. Katie Price went shopping at Old Barn Garden Centre, off the A24 at Dial Post, where she bought some fake grass to use as 'wallpaper' for her son's 'jungle-style' bedroom. And it was there that she also bought some coloured pens for son Harvey and his favourite carrot cake.

Katie said: "I love a garden centre."