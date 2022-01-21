Shaw healthcare's adoption of the Real Living Wage and investment into salaries means employees will see an increase between 3% and 10% from March 1, 2022.

The employee-owned care home operator said it wanted to show its gratitude to its employees for their 'continued hard work and compassion' throughout the pandemic.

The Government’s Autumn budget mandated employers to pay the increased National Living Wage and newly introduced National Insurance Levy which equates to an extra £3.4m spend in Shaw’s annual budget.

Shaw's chief executive officer, Russell Brown, said: "As an employee-owned company, the decision to start paying the Real Living Wage from March 1, 2022 feels like a natural progression."

In addition to this, Shaw has decided to pay the Real Living Wage to all its employees regardless of length of service. This is a commitment to spend an additional £2.9m per annum on all employees’ salaries, which will result in a total investment of £6.3m for the Company.

Shaw's chief executive officer, Russell Brown, said: "As an employee-owned company, the decision to start paying the Real Living Wage from March 1, 2022 feels like a natural progression. We whole-heartedly acknowledge that it’s our employees who enable Shaw to maintain an excellent level of care, even during challenging periods such as the pandemic.

"So, I’m delighted to announce that in addition to the bonuses that we’ve already paid there will also be a well-deserved pay increase for everyone as recognition for their dedication. Well done and thank you.”