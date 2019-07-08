Empty Bognor home with ‘extreme’ case of mould is refurbished into family home

An empty property in Bognor, which had an extreme case of damp and mould due to water damage, has been refurbished into a family home.

The derelict two-bedroom flat in The Steyne, Bognor, which is within one of the oldest Grade II listed buildings in the Arun District, had been affected by leaking and extensive water damage for the past ten years, according to a council spokesman.

Arun District Council’s empty property officer became aware of the property due to the length of time it had remained empty.

It was discovered that the whole building required significant work and upgrading in order to meet current Fire regulations and, following a formal inspection, enforcement notices were served under the Housing Act 2004 requiring these works to be done, the spokesman said.

The property was subsequently sold, and the new owners have completed an extensive refurbishment project to not only the empty flat but the whole building, said the spokesman.

As the property is not only Grade II listed, but also located in a Conservation Area, it means it must be restored to its original condition along with consultation and permissions being sought from the council’s conservation officer.

Last month the property and building were inspected by the empty property officer and all notices were fully complied with which allowed the building to be re-occupied, confirmed the spokesman.

Councillor Matt Stanley, cabinet member for technical services, said: “It is great to see empty properties being brought back into use.

“By working closely with the owners of these properties we are able to provide much needed homes for local people.

“This has an impact on those that move in and experience an improvement in their living conditions, but also to the local environment and community.”

Anyone who knows of an empty property in the district, or who requires financial assistance on an empty property they own, should contact Helen Stevens, Empty Homes Officer at Arun District Council, on 01903 737788 or by email on helen.stevens@arun.gov.uk

For more information, visit www.arun.gov.uk/empty-properties

