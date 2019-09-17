Ex-Midhurst schoolfriends cycle from John O’Groats to Land’s End in 11 days

Three ex-Midhurst Grammar School friends have successfully cycled nearly 1,000 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End in 11 days for charity.

Supported by Alex Schlich, whose company Yellowstone Advisory Services sponsored the event, Richard Bounds, John King and Sam Walker, schoolfriends between 1981 and 1986, set off on Monday, September 2 and arrived back on Friday, September 13, riding an average of 90 miles per day.

Richard said: “We cycled 970 miles, having taken a few wrong turnings. I personally raised about £1,200.

“The overall total from all three of us was around £3,700, [which will go to the NSPCC, The Rainbow Centre For Conductive Education, and Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity].”

Richard said the challenge was ‘quite relentless’.

He added: “Some days were non-stop. The furthest we went in one day was 103 miles.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do and the opportunity to do it with my schoolfriends was too good to miss.

“I have done things like marathons but this certainly was the biggest challenge we’ve ever had. There was a lot of fun and laughs. It was tough but I would definitely recommend it.”

Have you read?: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with car



Call to stop new ‘urban jungle’ in Easebourne



Construction starts on 21-acre Billingshurst business park