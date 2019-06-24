'Extreme concern' for missing man who could be in Bognor Regis

Sussex Police is appealing for help in finding a missing man who has been 'acting out of character'.

Police said officers are growing 'extremely concerned' for Ashley Shelton, 34, who has links across West Sussex, in particular Bognor, and Hampshire, in particular Southampton.

Ashley Shelton. Photo: Sussex Police

A police spokesman said: "Ashley is currently sleeping in his car and has been acting out of character recently.

"He is white, 6ft, of slim build and with short dark brown hair. Ashley was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans.

"He is driving a grey Audi with the registration plate EX56 YZY."

If you see Ashley or have information on his whereabouts please report it to police immediately either online or by calling 101 quoting 1197 of 23/06. In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.