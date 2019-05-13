Family fun day marks mental health week in Midhurst

A family fun day on Tuesday marks Coastal West Sussex Mind’s anti-stigma campaign during Mental Health Awareness Week.

The day includes a local acoustic singer and cheerleading session.

Singer Rylee Spooner, who many in Midhurst will know from her regular gigs at the Olive and Vine and from Madhurst last year, will be playing acoustic guitar and singing from 3pm to 5pm.

Anyone who’d like to try out cheerleading can learn a pom pom routine with Natalie at 1pm.

Dubbed ‘Human Kindness to Open Mindness’ (sic) by the people who get support with them, the day, at The Grange, Bepton Road, includes creative wellness activities, singing session, yoga, free roller blading for children, cream teas, badminton, table tennis, junior gym, information on mental health and lots more.

There will be the chance to pick up a mini well-being box, pre-packed with gifts, with some for children.

The Grange is also offering the chance to win a six-month membership with Everyone Active.

Coastal West Sussex Mind’s anti-stigma co-ordinator Louisa Hernandez said: “There will be plenty of opportunities during the day to talk to our staff and mental health champions.

“Everyone is welcome.”