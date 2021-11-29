Many of the stallholders were new faces in Fernhurst.

People at the fayre included Erica Vandersteen of Hessian &Clay in Easeboune, selling stylish cushions in beautiful rustic fabrics; and Huskke & Co from Roundhurst, selling innovative hand poured soy wax candles with scented flavours ranging from fig to gingerbread.

Liz Rawlings, Hub manager, said: “We are delighted to see so many people shopping locally and supporting this wonderful community hotspot.

Stalls at the Christmas fayre

“We re-opened in April and footfall has been sky high since then. Our volunteer team are doing a great job in the café and the gift shop day in day out but especially this Christmas.”

The Hub converted its rear lecture room to a pop up drinks station with sofas to welcome the customers and served barista style coffee.

There was plenty of space for the Hub’s 2022 Fernhurst Calendar and wide range of Christmas Cards featuring designs of the surrounding area painted by talented local artists. The Hub also stocks a host of Christmas and birthday and occasion cards, Advent calendars and small gifts, sourced from award-winning Red Card in Petworth.

Outside stalls featured handmade bags and Xmas decorations, Hannah Corps, who runs the Fernhurst Forest School and Ruth Burger sold children’s adventure and outdoor activity accessories.

The Fernhurst scouts were also promoting their Christmas Card delivery scheme.

For the eighth year running, they have teamed up with the Liphook scouts to offer hand delivery of Christmas cards in a huge local area for just 25p. Any card can be ‘scout posted’ at the big red box in the Fernhurst Hub or on the corner outside Crossways Fruiterers for delivery on December 18 and 19.

Scout leader Sue Gibbon from Fernhurst said: "Last year, despite an early December lockdown, the Liphook and Fernhurst scout groups delivered over 2,500 cards, raising funds for their groups and having fun at the same time. The scheme covers deliveries to the whole of Fernhurst and Liphook and surrounding area, that’s not bad for 25p a card.”

The Hub will be holding a Children’s Christmas Craft and Fun afternoon on Saturday, December 11 run by local company Jozie’s face Painting and Entertainment, tickets are limited and selling fast.