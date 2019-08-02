Felpham restaurant to be converted into cottages

Plans to convert a Felpham restaurant into two cottages have been approved.

Ye Old Malt House Restaurant, in Waterloo Road, Felpham, is set to be transformed into two, two-bedroom cottages after Arun District Council gave the proposal the green light.

Ye Old Malt House restaurant in Felpham. Photo: Google Street View

The two-storey building, which comprises a restaurant on the ground floor and a flat above, is within the Felpham conservation area and is specifically designated as a ‘building of special character’.

The applicant said the new cottages match the style of the adjacent homes, sitting ‘comfortably’ between them.

Council officers said the while the change of use was ‘unfortunate’, it would not harm the established character of the area, which is already predominantly residential.

In their report, officers said the property had been on the market since January 2016.

Only three offers had been received in this time and all were subsequently withdrawn. There have been no viewings since December 2016, officers said.

Arun District Council approved the scheme subject to conditions.

To view the plans in full, search reference FP/57/19/PL at Arun District Council’s planning site.

