Julian Bell from the Weald and Downland demonstrating his hewing skills. ks190504-16

Fernhurst Furnace heritage open day

The clock was turned back at Fernhurst Furnace when it held a special open weekend.

The event on Saturday and Sunday (September 14 and 15) was held as part of the UK Heritage Open Days scheme and turned back to clock to an age when Fernhurst was home to important iron works which manufactured cannons.

Spectators at the Sealed Knot demonstration. ks190504-8
A Sealed Knot demonstrator. ks190504-18
Part of the excavation at the site of the Furnace. ks190504-17
The popular cake stall. ks190504-15
