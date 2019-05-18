Fernhurst Revels set to be ‘even bigger and better’

The annual Fernhurst Revels family fun day takes place this Sunday and promises to be bigger and better than ever, with free parking and free entry.

As always the day starts with the procession from the west of the village at 12.30pm to the recreation ground for the crowning of the May Queen, who this year is Jasmine Brimacombe.

Next comes Maypole dancing and a fancy dress competition with the theme of film characters.

As well as the best dressed wheels competition, there will be prizes for all age groups.

The fun of the afternoon will see major attractions entertain the whole family, including a falconry display, reptiles, fun dog show, archery and children’s games.

The scouts will man a barbecue and there will also be a hog roast, noodles, Thai food and waffles, as well as sandwiches, ice creams, a cake stall and a tea tent, wine, beers and Pimms.

Music includes jazz and a ukulele band.

There will be more stalls than ever before to browse, as well as a chance to see how fast you or your dog can run measured by a speed gun.

Goodies on sale include books, plants, jewellery, smocked dresses, pottery, pictures and more.

Anyone who wants to take part in the fancy dress should turn up at Nappers Wood by 12.30pm to take part in the procession.