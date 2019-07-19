Ferret found strolling through Chichester nursing home

Staff at a nursing home in Chichester were left shocked on Monday afternoon when a ferret was found strolling around.

After receiving a call, RSPCA inspector Rebecca Carter arrived at Kings Lodge on Main Road to collect the 'very friendly' ferret with the hope of reuniting it with its owner.

Rebecca said: “The ferret was found wandering the nursing home grounds. The staff opened the door and attempted to encourage her in using food. Luckily she was very friendly and we were able to lure her inside where she was quick to make herself at home.”

An RSPCA spokesperson said the ferret was 'very happy to receive cuddles' from the staff and residents while Rebecca 'scanned her for a chip'.

Rebecca added: “After scanning the ferret for a chip and discovering she was unchipped, I put up found posters in the local area and posted her to ‘Pets Located’ in hopes of reuniting her with a possible owner.”

The RSPCA revealed the ferret, now named Dorrie, is now in the care of Manor Cattery in Lancing where she will stay until her owner comes forward. Otherwise she will be taken to one of the RSPCA branches where she will be rehomed.

Staff member Rachel Bell said: “Dorrie has a very sweet and friendly personality. She is a young and petite ferret, albeit a bit on the chunky side, clearly she has been well fed! We are really hoping someone recognises so her so they can be reunited with this lovely girl.”

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care visit its website.