Festive season begins in Petworth as Christmas lights are turned on

The tree lights were turned on by Lord Egremont and the Petworth Primary School Year 6 Ambassadors.

The lights were turned on last weekend, on Saturday, November 20 as soon as the tree went up due to concerns relating to a mass gathering towards the tree at the Christmas event on Saturday, December 4.

The Christmas Event will start from 11am, with over 50 stallholders across town with plenty of great food and drink options in market square.

The entertainment in the Leconfield Hall starts from 12pm with the appearance of Father Christmas

The tree lights were turned on by Lord Egremont and the Petworth Primary School Year 6 Ambassadors.

There will be Christmas movies, the scouts’ tombola and the train set all upstairs in the Hall.

Shops will have window displays using the themes of peace, hope and joy and many will transform them late afternoon into live windows display with the night coming to an end just after 7pm.

Have you read?: Petworth all-day Christmas event 2021