Following her debut shows last summer, Fleur East returns to Butlin’s as a headline act during the school holidays.

Performing hits from her latest album, Fleur’s signature energy and incredible vocals will get the whole family dancing and singing along in a packed-out Studio 36 venue.

Dance phenomenon Diversity will also be taking to the stage next summer.

Britain’s most popular dance group will bring music, games and, of course, gravity-defying dance moves on selected summer holiday breaks.

Featuring Ashley and Jordan Banjo, Perri Kiely and their Diversity friends, this new energetic live show is not to be missed.

Fleur and Diversity join Stephen Mulhern as headline acts in what is guaranteed to be an amazing line up of live performances and brilliant entertainment in 2022.

What’s better, these incredible shows are all included in the break price.

Mike Godolphin, entertainment director at Butlin’s, said: “We can’t wait to welcome back Fleur and Diversity to the Butlin’s stage next summer.

“Feedback from guests on their recent summer shows has been amazing, so we’re delighted they’ll be performing at all three resorts in 2022.

“With Stephen Mulhern already announced, Fleur and Diversity only bolster our 2022 line-up, once again guaranteeing our guests the very best headline names when they holiday at Butlin’s.”

Fleur East said: “Summer 2021 at Butlin’s was amazing and the audience was electric.

“I loved performing in front of the Butlin’s crowd and can’t wait to do it all again next summer with my brand-new show.”

Diversity front man Ashley Banjo said: “The Butlin’s stage is a home from home for us.

“We’ll be returning next summer for our seventh year in a row, bringing another new show to all three resorts.

“We can’t wait to perform for everyone at Butlin’s in 2022.”

To find out more and to see who is performing when, visit www.butlins.com.

Butlin’s offers a three-night Summer Holidays break in Bognor Regis featuring Fleur East, staying in a two-bedroom Silver Room from £480 per unit (£120 per person) on July 29, 2022.

The price is based on a family of four sharing and includes all live shows, access to the incredible pool and unlimited rides in the fairground.

Dining packages start from £21.75 per adult, per day and £10.90 per child, per day. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com

Butlin’s offers a three-night Summer Holidays break in Bognor Regis featuring Diversity, staying in a two-bedroom Silver Room from £443 per unit (£110.75 per person) on September 2, 2022.

The price is based on a family of four sharing and includes all live shows, access to the incredible pool and unlimited rides in the fairground.