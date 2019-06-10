Florist business with Durleighmarsh workshop wins Silver at RHS Chelsea Flower show

A flower farming and florist business which has a workshop in Durleighmarsh celebrated its 20th anniversary by winning a Silver Gilt medal at the RHS Chelsea flower show.

The Real Flower Company exhibited for the first time in the Great Pavilion at the show.

The flower display

Rosebie Morton, the founder of the company, was interviewed by Mary Berry for BBC1’s show highlights.

