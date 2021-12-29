Former ballerina taken back in time with livestream at Fontwell care home

The resident lives on the Westergate House Memory Lane community and when she arrived at the Denmans Lane care home staff were delighted to learn she had worked as a ballerina.

As a young child, her family encouraged her to join a prestigious ballet school where she gained insight into a world of glamour, romance and dedication to the art.

The ballet was streamed last week as part of Barchester’s virtual events activity programme.

A resident at Westergate House Care Home who worked as a ballerina enjoying the Nutcracker SUS-211229-144809001

Watching the Nutcracker with the lady was a wonderful experience; she was completely absorbed by the production.

Julie, the activities co-ordinator, said: “This has been a super activity.

“Our resident was clearly moved by the performance and chatted happily about the ballet.

“I felt so honoured to support her with such a meaningful event.”

Watching the livestream ballet

Manager Paul Middleton-Russell added: “Westergate House has a robust activities programme that ensures a person-centred approach to meet the unique needs of each individual.

“It is wonderful to learn of different activities and interests that make up a person’s life history and to celebrate even the little things that are important and significant to our residents.”

Discussing The Nutcracker