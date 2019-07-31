Former Selsey Police Station could be demolished to make way for flats

Plans to demolish the former Selsey Police Station and build eight flats at the site have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The site in Chichester Road is currently home to a vacant, two storey, three-bedroom former police house, with attached offices and garage blocks.

The applicant hopes to construct a new block of eight two-bedroom homes to the rear of the site, with parking infront of the block.

There will be 12 parking spaces in total, which includes extending the existing parking to the layby at the front of the application site.

View the application in full by searching 19/01465/FUL on the council’s planning site here.

