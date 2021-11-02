t also found that £5.4billion had been spent on outdoor spaces during the lockdown period when people spent more time at home and the only accessible outdoor space being their gardens.

During lockdown Lodsworth and District Garden Club was inundated with requests for compost from villagers.

Jo Huffener is the garden club chairman. She said: “The garden club have always bought compost once or twice a year but during lockdown we were inundated with requests. As we had an account with a wholesaler we were able to keep the village stocked up which was greatly appreciated.

Propagation workshop with Marina Christopher.

“The local gardens thrived with a ready supply of discounted vegetable plants, heavily reduced high quality plants and unlimited compost.”

Lodsworth and District Garden Club aims to bring green fingered enthusiasts together in a social setting.

Members are able to talk about plants, learn new techniques and have fun.

The club holds evening meetings with guest speakers and outing to gardens.

Jo said: “These are always popular and will be more frequent next year when the fear of infection has abated.

“Our Christmas wreath and decoration demonstration/making day in the village hall is always popular but had to be cancelled last year. We are going to make a big effort to make the day extra special this year to celebrate the return to some sort of normality.”