Following a lap of the historic motor circuit, the six-time Olympic champion – and Goodwood’s new cycling ambassador – will lead the peloton of Eroica fans for a scenic tour of the South Downs and the Goodwood Estate.

Sir Chris said: “I am thrilled to be making history and leading the pack for the first Eroica Britannia ride out from Goodwood.

“I love the ethos of this world-famous vintage cycling festival: it celebrates the sheer joy of exploring the world on two wheels.

Sir Chris Hoy will lead the first Eroica Britannia vintage bike ride at Goodwood Revival. Photo: Matt Ankers

“Eroica Britannia rides are not races; it’s not about going fast or having the latest piece of kit.

“Instead, it’s about enjoying the open road, taking in the views and making friends.”

Eroica Britannia is a two-day family-friendly vintage cycling festival that is relocating from the Peak District and coming to Goodwood in August next year.

Dubbed the world’s most handsome bike ride, it will feature brilliant entertainment, pit stops showcasing local produce, and the chance to ride vintage bikes on the same roads where cycling heroes hotly contested the 1982 UCI Road World Championships.

Before Eroica Britannia returns in all its glory next year, Goodwood is creating a taster of the event at this year’s Revival.

There will be a dedicated cycling area featuring classic bike displays, music, and dancing. The celebrations will culminate with Sunday’s parade around the Motor Circuit.

Some 150 riders have volunteered to participate in this celebration of Eroica Britannia’s move to Sussex, all in aid of Revival charity The Coachmakers.

The Duke of Richmond said: “We wanted to offer people a chance to experience a taster of Eroica Britannia at the Goodwood Revival and officially launch cycling as yet another sporting pursuit you can enjoy on the estate.

“We’re grateful to all the participants who have helped bring our vision to life and especially Sir Chris Hoy for sharing his passion for cycling with us all.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming vintage bike fans from all over the world when the Eroica Britannia festival takes place at Goodwood in 2022.”

Following the lap of the motor circuit, cheered on by the Revival crowd, the riders will tackle the famous Kennel Hill, one of the stages of the 1982 UCI World Championships.

Sir Chris Hoy will then lead the riders – or Eroici as they are called – past Goodwood landmarks such as the Racecourse, The Kennels and Goodwood House before attacking the renowned piece of Tarmac known as the Festival of Speed Hill Climb.

It will be a delightfully quiet experience on two wheels, devoid of the usual roar of high-octane engines, with riders being able to take in the views of the south coast and the English Channel as they ascend.

The cyclists will then ride through Charlton Forest and the picturesque villages of East Dean and Charlton before meandering back to the motor circuit.

Eroica Britannia marks Goodwood’s first significant investment in cycling.

Goodwood bought iconic vintage cycling event and lifestyle brand Eroica Britannia in June 2021.

It marks the estate’s first investment in the popular cycling market and is one of several new business opportunities being explored by the estate as it emerges from the pandemic crisis, including the launch of the Goodwood Cycling Club.

Moving to Goodwood cements a new and permanent home for Eroica Britannia.

While the event had become an enormous success in the Peak District, it needed to secure a venue that would enable it to keep pace with the growing number of visitors yearning to tap into the stories and legends of cycling’s heroic age.

As with all Eroica events worldwide, the ride will be a test of endurance and a celebration of cycling’s glorious past, complete with fastidiously assembled retro bicycles and matching period-correct kits – Lycra is frowned upon.

Eroica Britannia 2022 will take place at Goodwood on August 6-7, with the campsite open on August 5.