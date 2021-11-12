Group announces greener vision for Midhurst to boost footfall

It is the first project to be developed by the group which is creating a design template for the town centre making it greener and more pedestrian and cycling friendly.

Plans include planting, hard landscaping, signs and street furniture to be attractive and cohesive throughout the town.

The first phase will focus on creating a pedestrian friendly route between The Grange Car Park and the old town, and North Street and the old town by improving planting and

The initial review and design concept work is being funded by Chichester District Council (CDC), Midhurst Town Council (MTC) and Cowdray Estate.

signs.

The shopping areas of Bepton Road, near Sainsbury’s, and Grange Road will also be included. It is hoped the project will increase footfall in the quieter areas of the town.

Design work will be done in stages and will take time and further fundraising to continue and complete.

The initial review and design concept work is being funded by Chichester District Council (CDC), Midhurst Town Council (MTC) and Cowdray Estate.

Landscape architect company Deacon Design was chosen to do the initial phase of the design work after a robust tender process.

Carol Lintott, chair of Midhurst Town Council, said: “We look forward to working with the Vision Partnership to become more collaborative in helping our town become more sustainable, ecologically aware, innovative and a great place to live in, work in and visit.

The output from Deacon Design will create a template for the town council and our other local authorities to refer to when making decisions about our town for the future.“

Where possible, a variety of native plant species will be used which will help increase biodiversity.

Kate O’Kelly, West Sussex county councillor said: “As the West Sussex County Council member for Midhurst I have been delighted to work with the Vision Partnership team from the start.

“We are now at a really exciting phase – I am hoping the landscape architect team are able to produce some truly innovative ideas to help us all make the town more green and vibrant.