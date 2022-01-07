Gundog Trainer at Cowdray finalist for prestigious award

A Gundog Trainer who works at Cowdrey Estate in Petworth is a finalist for a prestigious award. Pic: Magic Media Pro SUS-220701-114320001

Gundog Trainer Jason Mayhew has become a finalist in the 2022 Great British Shooting Awards Gundog Trainer of the year category.

The award is to recognise the greatest contribution to the world of gundog trainers, with a focus on working in the field rather than trialling.

​Jason who trains and offers gundog training on the grounds at Cowdray, said on this achievement: “Gundog training is for all. Trying to get the best partnership between dog and handler is a timeless achievement from when man learnt to hunt with dogs.

“To teach dogs and handlers to get the best out of them is what I strive for.

“With such great grounds on Cowdray Estate I feel we can produce the highest standard.”