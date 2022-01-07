Gundog Trainer at Cowdray finalist for prestigious award
A Gundog Trainer who works at Cowdray Estate in Petworth is a finalist for a prestigious award.
Gundog Trainer Jason Mayhew has become a finalist in the 2022 Great British Shooting Awards Gundog Trainer of the year category.
The award is to recognise the greatest contribution to the world of gundog trainers, with a focus on working in the field rather than trialling.
Jason who trains and offers gundog training on the grounds at Cowdray, said on this achievement: “Gundog training is for all. Trying to get the best partnership between dog and handler is a timeless achievement from when man learnt to hunt with dogs.
“To teach dogs and handlers to get the best out of them is what I strive for.
“With such great grounds on Cowdray Estate I feel we can produce the highest standard.”
To find out more and vote for Jason: http://ow.ly/g2J950HoGNi