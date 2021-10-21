Thrill-seekers are invited to Langham Brewery for an evening of 'great music, poor jokes and a liberal spattering of rudeness'.

The spooktacular event will run from 7pm to 11pm and the evening will be filled with live music. Fancy dress is optional, but most welcome.

There will be a well-stocked bar, as well as Turkish-inspired food from street-food truck Cara Gorda Cantina.

The event is open to over 16s and tickets are on sale now. The brewery will also be welcoming contributions for the Midhurst Food Bank on the evening of the event.