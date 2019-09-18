Have you seen this vulnerable Chichester man?

Police are concerned for Billy Robinson, who is missing from Chichester.

The 25-year-old, who is vulnerable, was last seen in the area about 6pm on Tuesday 17 September.

Billy is about 6’5”, of large build, with short dark hair, and was last seen wearing a bright blue polo shirt, dark blue cotton tracksuit bottoms, and black and white Nike trainers.

He may also be wearing a grey and white hoodie, and could be in possession of a small black bag.

Anyone who sees him is asked not the approach him, but to dial 999, quoting serial 1281 of 17/0