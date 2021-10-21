The money will be divided between 12 charities, including St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Bosham and Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice in Arundel.

Rupert Green, chairman of Covers, said: “We were thrilled to see the return of our Help for Hospices campaign after it was cancelled last year.

“Donating to hospices in the communities we operate in is extremely important to us and the principal way we show our support for the vital work they do for patients and their loved ones.

The Best of British builders bake off and bake sale at Covers Chichester

“Thank you to everyone who joined us during the week and helped us to raise funds.

“We hope the money will make a real difference to the hospices and the people they care for.”

In addition to donating £5 for each registered customer that made a purchase during the event, staff at Covers in Chichester, along with volunteers from the St Wilfrid’s, came together to host a Best of British themed builders bake off and bake sale.

There were two winners announced in joint first-place: Ben Gale, who admitted he was helped by his wife, and Angela Wright.

All proceeds raised from the bake sale went towards the final fundraising amount.