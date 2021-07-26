It recently held a celebration event which praised the current team for their creative and ongoing support of families, especially with much of what it does moving online during the pandemic.

Its usual home visiting impossible due to Covid restrictions, online family groups, buggy walks and Zoom baby massage sessions were among the new approaches undertaken by the team.

Lois Rowlands, senior coordinator, said: “It’s been a difficult year for many people but it’s been incredible to see the kindness and time that our volunteers have offered to families despite many having struggles in their own lives.”

HomeStart Chichester and District volunteers at a recent celebration event.

Home visiting volunteer and trustee Maggie Jago, who was presented with her three year service certificate at the event, said: “We have been able to keep in contact with families through Zoom and by doing this we’ve kept the relationships going. While we have needed to adapt, we have done our best to provide continuity.”

The event was supported by John Lewis, which provided gifts to say thank you to the volunteers, and Waitrose, which provided refreshments.