Teegan and mum Abbie PPP-220501-095039001

Teegan Barnard suffered a cardiac arrest around two hours after delivering her healthy baby boy, Parker, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on September 9, 2019.

The 17-year-old was starved of oxygen and suffered a severe brain injury.

Teegan was discharged from hospital to spend her final days at the family home in Havant before passing away on October 7, 2019.

Baby Parker PPP-220501-095050001

An inquest is now due to take place starting Friday, January 7 examining the circumstances as to why Teegan died.

Following her death, Teegan’s parents Abbie Hallawell and Trevor Barnard are hoping to establish answers as they bring up Parker alongside his dad, Leon Forster.

Abbie said: “Teegan and the rest of the family were delighted when she fell pregnant. She was really looking forward to becoming a parent and she would have been an absolutely fantastic mum.

“It still doesn’t really seem real that what should have been the best day in Teegan’s life ended tragically and left all of our family changed forever.

“It’s been more than two years since Teegan died but time has stood still for all our family. I know the inquest and listening to the evidence around Teegan’s death is going to be incredibly upsetting but it’s something I’ve got to do not only for Teegan, but also for Parker.

“Teegan would have been so proud of Parker and how he’s such a happy baby who’s developing every day. While he’ll grow up without his mum in his life he will always be told how much Teegan loved him and how she’ll always be a part of our family.”