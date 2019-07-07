Hospice opens doors to new £16.2m home in Bosham

A hospice has opened the doors to its new £16.2million home in Bosham.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice, which was formally based in Grosvenor Road in Chichester, will welcome its first patients to the new premises in Walton Lane on Monday (July 8).

The hospice's new home in Bosham. Photo by Ritchie Southerton Photography

The charity provides tailored end of life care both in the community and at the hospice, supporting patients living with a terminal illness, and their family and friends.

Facilities at the new building include welcoming family areas and an expanded living well centre which will offer a greater variety of therapeutic and social activities, a spokesman said.

There is also a chapel and prayer room for personal reflection, while a volunteer-run café for visitors will be coming to the premises soon.

A spokesman said: “Your new hospice will have the feeling of being a home from home for patients, families and visitors alike.

"St Wilfrid’s is all about tailored care filled with love and compassion.

"We rely on the support of the community for our work to continue each and every year.

"Please consider a regular donation to St Wilfrid’s to help ensure our care is there for people when they need it for many more years to come.”

Free tours of the new site will be running from 20 August to 8 September 2019.

Book your space on a tour here.

SEE MORE: Two arrested in Bognor car park on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon

Photos show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with baby Archie at christening

Report will follow Goodwood drone crash, investigators say