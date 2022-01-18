If you like having fun then you could win big with Butlin’s in Bognor Regis

For 2022, Butlin’s is recruiting its first family of ‘Funbassadors’ – a role which is packed with perks including three all-expenses-paid holidays across its portfolio of resorts and a cash prize of £1,000.

They say it’s a no brainer that guests have lots of fun when on resort, so the role of the ‘Funbassadors’ is a very important one.

Funbassadors will be tasked with experiencing everything that Butlin’s has to offer before sharing their reviews with the Butlin’s bosses.

Butlin's in Bognor Regis is looking for funbassadors

That means that the new recruits will have some big jobs on their to-do list, including scoping out the huge splashworld swimming pools, feeding back on the funfair activities and sitting front row at some of Butlin’s biggest live shows which boast top talent like Diversity, Fleur East and Stephen Mulhern.

Butlin’s identified the need for the Funbassadors role following its recent research which revealed that the average child aged six to 13 wants double the amount of quality time with their parents than they’re actually getting.

In fact, 58 per cent of British children want to be entertained more, but seven out of 10 children claim that their parents are too distracted by other things.

Butlin's is giving a big prize in its search for funbassadors

The study also shed light on the activities children would love to do more of with their families, with going swimming, going on theme park rides and going to watch a live show taking the top three spots.

But, adults needn’t fear! Fitting these activities in doesn’t need to take up every weekend or break a budget.

At Butlin’s, families can enjoy all of these activities on resort (plus many, many more). The best bit? They’re included in the price.

Celebrity psychologist, Emma Kenny, commented: “During the day-to-day, we quite easily slip into routines and forget to make space for that quality family time together.

“A break away, whether it’s mid-week or weekend, is a great opportunity to switch off and engage in fun activities with your kids, and Butlin’s is the ultimate destination for that.

“The findings show two thirds of children claim their parents are preoccupied with work, with 30 per cent of them constantly distracted by their phones.

“Getting away to a resort like Butlin’s is the perfect antidote to bring the family back together.”

With 75 per cent of children agreeing that their parents are fun to be around when they have the time, becoming a ‘Funbassador’ is the perfect opportunity for parents to prove that they’re just as fun as they have always been, thanks to Butlin’s non-stop action days and turn-it-up evenings.

Mike Godolphin, entertainment director at Butlin’s said: “Butlin’s prides itself on being the home of entertainment, with great value breaks that are perfect for all the family.

“On a Butlin’s break there’s so much included in the price from swimming in our amazing pools, unlimited rides on our fairgrounds, to watching amazing live shows with star names including Stephen Mulhern, Diversity and Fleur East to name a few.

“We’re excited to welcome our Funbassadors to the team. They’ll have an amazing time experiencing all of our resorts’ endless family-friendly fun – whilst getting paid for it!”