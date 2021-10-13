Langham Brewery in Petworth held its annual ‘Bonkers for Conkers’ event on Sunday (October 10) in support of Chestnut Tree House. 75 people took part and helped to raise £1,000 for the children’s hospice. The event provided fun for all the family with live music, steam engine rides and stalls run by local businesses. There were two entry categories: junior, for competitors aged eight to 15, and senior. The evening ended with the winners of both categories going head-to-head, with Shane, the winner of the junior category, being crowned ‘champion of champions’.