Langham Brewery in Petworth raised more than £1000 for charity Chestnut Tree House with its annual conker competition.

By Megan Baker
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 9:43 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 9:58 am

Langham Brewery in Petworth held its annual ‘Bonkers for Conkers’ event on Sunday (October 10) in support of Chestnut Tree House. 75 people took part and helped to raise £1,000 for the children’s hospice. The event provided fun for all the family with live music, steam engine rides and stalls run by local businesses. There were two entry categories: junior, for competitors aged eight to 15, and senior. The evening ended with the winners of both categories going head-to-head, with Shane, the winner of the junior category, being crowned ‘champion of champions’.

People enjoyed going head-to-head to find the champion of the conkers competition.

Photo: GrahamWhittingtonLensArt

There were two championship entry categories, junior (for entrants aged between eight and 15) and senior.

Photo: GrahamWhittingtonLensArt

75 'brave competitiors' took part in the event.

Photo: GrahamWhittingtonLensArt

Langham Brewery co-owners, Lesley Foulkes and James Berrow, presenting the winner of the junior championship Shane with his award.

Photo: GrahamWhittingtonLensArt

Petworth
