'Inadequate' Bosham care home put residents at 'significant risk of harm'

A care home in Bosham which looks after people with Parkinson’s disease and dementia has seen its rating drop from 'good' to 'inadequate' after it was adjudged to have not always protected residents from abuse and improper treatment.

After its latest CQC (Care Quality Commission) inspection on Feburary 20, Sailaway Residential Care Home, which provides personal care for up to 18 people aged 65 and over, was told it was 'inadequate' in safety, effectiveness and leadership, and 'requires improvement' in care and responsiveness.

This comes after the home was rated 'good' in all areas after its previous inspection in February 2017. This, at the time, came as a significant improvement to an inspection in 2015, when the home was found to be unsafe and rated as inadequate, forcing it to take urgent action. Read more here

Responding to the latest report, a spokesman for Sailaway said: “We are working in close collaboration with the Care Quality Commission and the local authority in the best interests of all stakeholders.”

The inspector's findings, published on May 16, said that at the time of inspection, 16 people were living at the service including those with Parkinson’s disease, diabetes and people living with dementia.

The inspector wrote: "People were not always protected from abuse and improper treatment. Systems and processes to protect people from abuse were not operating effectively.

"The manager and provider had not always reported incidents to the local authority safeguarding team [and] staff did not know how to report a safeguarding incident or concern.

"This placed people at significant risk of harm as allegations and injuries were not being responded to appropriately. Risks were not always clearly assessed for people. The action staff may need to take to safeguard people from harm or to provide person centred care was not always detailed in their care records."

The report noted that the person in charge was 'not legally responsible' and 'did not demonstrate an understanding' of the knowledge and skills required to manage a care home.

It added: "The registered provider had been absent from Sailaway for a period of more than 28 days during November and December 2018. On the 20 February we were told by the manager that the provider had been absent since the 10 February and was not due to return until the end of April.

"The person left in charge during the manager’s absence is referred to in this report as ‘the manager’. This person was not registered with the Care Quality Commission and was not legally responsible for how the service is run or for the quality and safety of care provided.

"The manager did not demonstrate an understanding of the knowledge and skills required to manage a care home. We observed that they did not have the skills and competencies to meet people’s assessed needs and keep them safe. The manager had visited the service up to three times a week. When they were not in the service there was no clear leadership or responsible person in charge."

The inspector also discovered that new staff had 'not always been recruited safely'.

"Processes were not in place to ensure people were suitable for the job they were applying for or that new staff were of good character," it continued.

"The rota did not always ensure that there were medicines trained staff on duty. This meant that some people did not always have access to 'as required' medicines for pain relief and other prescribed medicines.

"Some parts of the premises were not secure, clean or properly maintained."

However, the inspector did acknowledge that people said the food was 'very good and they had enough to eat and drink'.