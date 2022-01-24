'Incredible achievement': Lollypop lady celebrates 25 years of service

“I’m very proud to have been part of the community for so long and am now crossing a second generation of children,” said Jane Hooper, who has received a letter of thanks from the Mayor of Chichester for her service to Midhurst CE Primary School pupils and other pedestrians.

“The best thing about the job is seeing the little ones on their first day at school and watching them grow and develop.

“Not much has changed in the 25 years but safety and awareness are even more relevant now with the volume of traffic on today’s roads.”

She has a son plus two granddaughters and a step-grandson who cross with her on the way to and from school.

Jane also works at a care home and said she was very lucky that her employers, past and present, had recognised the importance of her School Crossing Patrol role in the community and allowed her to fit it in around her other working commitments.

Originally from Petworth, Jane moved to Midhurst in 1982 after a short period living in the north of the country.

Jane’s line manager, assistant area School Crossing Patrol coordinator Sue Madden, said: “Jane obviously loves her job. During the first lockdown, when children were still attending school, she insisted on continuing with her patrol, even though she was in a vulnerable group.

“School Crossing Patrols sometimes face fast-moving traffic, poor weather conditions, occasionally irate drivers, but are there for the children’s and other pedestrians’ safety and are so much part of the community - the children love to see her every school day.

“We currently have vacancies all over West Sussex, including one in Midhurst, so if people are interested, they can visit the county council’s website, search ‘school crossing patrols’ and find out how to apply.”

Mrs Sally Clarke, Midhurst CE Primary School’s Headteacher, said: “Congratulations to Jane - 25 years of crossing children from Midhurst Primary is an incredible achievement - many of our current parents remember Jane from their own school days!

“We would all like to pass on our heartfelt thanks to Jane for her amazing commitment and service in keeping our school children safe over so many years. Please don't retire yet!”

Joy Dennis, County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “I would also like to thank Jane for her dedicated service and commitment to the community.