Investigators sent to crash at Goodwood involving unmanned aerial vehicle

Air accident investigators have been sent to an accident involving an unmanned aerial vehicle near Goodwood.

The incident happened on Thursday (July 4) - the first day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019.

Air accident investigators at Goodwood

In a statement the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said: "The AAIB has sent a team to investigate an accident involving an unmanned aerial vehicle.

A spokesman for the AAIB could not confirm any further details at this time.