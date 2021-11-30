Westgate Leisure Centre is inviting the community to run, walk, dance, jog or jingle their way around Priory Park on Sunday (December 5).

The event will raise funds for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust – a Walberton charity which provides nursing care at home for children who have a life-threatening illness or may be terminally ill.

Di Levantine, chairman and co-founder of the trust, said: “We are delighted to see the return of the Jingle Bell Jog at Priory Park.

The Jingle Bell Jog takes place on December 5 in Chichester's Priory Park

“It is a wonderful opportunity for families to get together and for friends to meet and get in the festive spirit.

“It has been a challenging time for the charity and people’s own wellbeing.

“This event seeks to bring some fun and vital funds to the trust whilst enjoying the beauty of the park.

“Our Snowdrop Care at Home team, based in Chichester, are at the heart of the charity and continue to make a huge difference to the lives of local children who have a life threatening or terminal illness.

“We look forward to seeing many people there.”

Open to all ages and abilities, participants can complete as many laps of the one-kilometre route as they wish.

Warm drinks and other refreshments will be available and there will be plenty of fun activities for the whole family, including a drop-in visit from a famous guest.

Stuart Mills, contract manager at Everyone Active, which manages Westgate Leisure Centre in partnership with Chichester District Council, said: “We’re thrilled to be holding the Jingle Bell Jog again this year, and it will be fantastic to see so many people show their support for such a worthy cause.

“We’d like to invite the local community to get dressed up for Christmas and join us in raising some much-needed funds whilst having fun getting active.

“Santa suits and Christmas jumpers aren’t compulsory but are positively encouraged!

“After what has been a difficult year, we hope this event will put a smile on people’s faces.”

Roy Briscoe, cabinet member for community services and culture at Chichester District Council, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the Jingle Bell Jog to Priory Park this year.

“This is a great opportunity for people to come together in the fresh air to get active and have fun, all while raising money for a great cause.

“As a council, we work closely with Everyone Active to ensure that we continue to provide high quality sport and leisure opportunities across our district, and so we hope to see lots of people in the park taking part in this festive family event.”

The Jingle Bell Jog will start 10.30am following registration and a group warm-up at 10am.

Tickets, which include a Santa hat and medal, are £7 for those aged 15 and under, £12 for adults and £33 for a family ticket.

Children under 11 years old must be accompanied by an adult.