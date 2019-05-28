Keep CALM and have a hair cut - New barbers with mental health theme set to open in Chichester

A barber shop where men can talk about their mental health as well as getting a fresh hair cut is set to open in Chichester.

Little London Barber Shop opens its doors on Saturday (June 1), and manager Jack Arden Brown is confident of success.

Jack, 28, said: “It started with three businessmen, Chris Morgan, James Rooke and Danny Grigg, who wanted to open a barber shop despite not being barbers. They are from engineering backgrounds. We crossed paths, hit it off and formed a vision.

“I am a barber and will be running the shop as manager. The other guys are providing the financial backing behind me.”

Jack said the shop will be a place where men can be ‘honest and open’.

He added: “I have been a barber for over a year, working full-time. The rise I have had hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down and this is my new challenge.

“We wanted to create a very positive environment. There are few places for men to go to be honest and open.

“There is a lot of anxiety and worry out there so we wanted to bring in a healthy environment where people can be a lot happier. It’s more than just a hair cut. It’s an enjoyable experience. The aim is for people to leave happier than when they came in.”

Jack said 50 per cent of his tips will be going to mental health charity CALM (Campaign against Living Miserably), which was launched in March 2006 as a campaign aimed at bringing the suicide rate down among young men.

“It was almost like a new months resolution for me, as we plan to open on June 1,” he said.

“I get a lot of tips but usually waste that extra money. A much better use for it would be to give to CALM.

“The statistics say the biggest danger to my own life is myself. I am incredibly fortunate to be happy in my life and my job.

“Particularly in the first month, I want to get as many tips as I can, Hopefully more people will put their hand in their pocket as it’s going to a good cause. It’s nice to have a platform to go the extra mile.”