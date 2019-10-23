Knife-throwing show at Bognor Butlin's goes wrong

A knife-throwing performance at Bognor Regis Butlin's ended inelegantly after part of the apparatus fell on top of a performer on Sunday (October 20).

Footage emerged online showing a man throwing knives at a rotating board with a woman tied to it.

As the male performer turned around to dance, the board fell down leaving the woman face down on the stage while still strapped in.

The woman can then be seen holding her head as colleagues rushed to help her up.

Curtains were quickly closed.

A Butlin’s spokesman said: “Thankfully nobody sustained injuries and the show continued shortly afterwards. It’s an act that visits our resorts and many other large venues around the country. They are due to be on stage again this evening including the performer who was involved in the unfortunate accident.”