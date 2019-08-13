‘Lazy’ parking ‘a blight on Midhurst’

Residents are calling for additional measures to reduce parking on pavements in Midhurst.

Bollards have recently been put up on the south side of Petersfield Road by West Sussex County Council to prevent inconsiderate parking, a frequent complaint to councillors.

Vice chairman of Midhurst Town Council, Steve Morley said the bollards had successfuly dissuaded drivers who used to park there but there was more work to be done to tackle ‘selfish and lazy’ parking.

He said: “We are grateful for this kind of deterrent but would prefer to see more drivers using the car parks.

“While we do want to prevent the destruction of our pavements we would also like to make the town a safer place for those who suffer as a result of this inconsiderate practice.

“These vehicles don’t just destroy pavements but also create dangerous situations that force pedestrians to walk in the road.

“This is especially true for parents pushing buggies or walking with their children, users of mobility scooters, those with visual impairment and those who rely on walking aids.

“In North Street the problem is most apparent between Boots and Tesco’s.

“Selfish and lazy parking at this location not only destroys our pavements but is also dangerous and a blight on our town.”

He said pavement parking contributed to poor pavement conditions and that Midhurst’s three car parks were no more than a few minutes’ walk from the town centre.

A review of parking in Midhurst is due to be carried out by Chichester District Council in the autumn.

In the meantime, Mr Morley said he would encourage all those opposed to pavement parking to send their suggestions to the Town Vision survey via midhurstvision.org