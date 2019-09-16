Lodsworth Country Fayre in pictures

Held inside and around the beautiful old St Peters Church in Lodsworth on Saturday, September 14, the event featured stalls, a chance to meet a beekeeper, Italian treats, games, music and guided walks.
The crowds flocked to Lodsworth Country Fayre where they could enjoy rustic treats and traditional games.
