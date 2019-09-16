Kate Green from the Trefoil Farm Market Garden right, with Chris and Anne Legg. ks190505-3

Lodsworth Country Fayre in pictures

The crowds flocked to Lodsworth Country Fayre where they could enjoy rustic treats and traditional games.

Held inside and around the beautiful old St Peters Church in Lodsworth on Saturday, September 14, the event featured stalls, a chance to meet a beekeeper, Italian treats, games, music and guided walks.

The Candy floss stall. ks190505-8
The Candy floss stall. ks190505-8
Buy a Photo
Tony Brooks, James Tree and Jamie Brooks Fisher with the record compiled of the graves and memorials in Lodsworth Church yard and the church. ks190505-7
Tony Brooks, James Tree and Jamie Brooks Fisher with the record compiled of the graves and memorials in Lodsworth Church yard and the church. ks190505-7
Buy a Photo
Valeriana Farretti with her pizzas. ks190505-5
Valeriana Farretti with her pizzas. ks190505-5
Hilsea Portsmouth
Buy a Photo
Poppy Benson, nine, her brother Henry, seven, and sister Tilly, eleven enjoying their candy floss. ks190505-2
Poppy Benson, nine, her brother Henry, seven, and sister Tilly, eleven enjoying their candy floss. ks190505-2
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2