Lodsworth man chatted to Prince William during MBE award ceremony at Windsor Castle

Ronald 'Ron' Atkins was recognised by the Queen for dedicating his life to campaigning for jockey safety measures in 2020 but the pandemic meant the awarding ceremony had to be delayed three times.

He and his wife finally made the trip to Windsor Castle to receive the prestigious honour on Wednesday (January 12) and were greeted with a sunny reception.

Ron said: "It went very very well. I have never been there before and the weather was really kind to us.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Former horse racing jockey Ron Atkins after receiving an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on January 12, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"We had no idea it would be such a nice day."

Though the Queen was in residence on the day, the ceremony was presided over by Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge handed the Ron the medal and the pair chatted about Prince Charles' stint as an amateur jockey in the 80s.

"I reminded William about his dad's riding career and he said he doesn't talk about it very often but said 'I understand it was very short'," Ron said.

"It was good and he was very open and relaxed — it broke the ice."

Ron said Charles was unseated from the horse a couple of times and in one instance even 'carted off in an ambulance'.

He also rubbed shoulders with television royalty as the 90s fitness guru Mr Motivator accepted his MBE on the same day.

54 other inspirational people attended on the day to receive an array of awards and medals.

"It was brilliant," Ron added, "we have taken the grandkids there on a day trip but this time we were in the part of castle where the public weren't allowed into."

Ron said he enjoyed seeing military servicemen marching in full regalia as well as original Rembrandts adorning the walls of the Royal residence.

"It was like going back in time."