London to Brighton Veteran Car Run sees historic car go to auction

A 118-year-old car known as Le Papillon Bleu (Blue Butterfly) will go under the hammer at the Bonhams London to Brighton Veteran Car Sale just hours before the historic Veteran Car Run.

Many of the vehicles taking part have been passed down through generations and Le Papillon Bleu is no exception.

The 1901 Papillon Bleu will go to auction at Bonhams on Friday November 1 2019, before the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run on November 3

The classic car took part in the inaugural 1927 Veteran Car Run, when just 37 vehicles took part, and has since completed 59 of the events.

Whoever buys the historic vehicle, which has a guide price of £200,000-£250,000, will have a guaranteed place at the 2019 Run.

Le Papillon Bleu will be among more than 400 vehicles entering the annual event on November 3 2019, which attracts petrolheads from all walks of life.

Previous events have seen the likes of spice Girl Geri Horner and Chris Evans in attendance.

A close up of the historic Papillon Bleu

With its unique atmosphere and camaraderie, the Bonhams Veteran Car Run travels from London’s Hyde Park to Madeira Avenue, Brighton with a halfway checkpoint stop in Crawley.

It commemorates the Emancipation Run of November 14 1896, which celebrated the Locomotives on the Highway Act.

The act saw the speed limit for ‘light locomotives’ increase from 4 to 14 mph.

Since 1927, the event has taken place annually, with the exception of war years and in 1947, when petrol was rationed.

The Royal Automobile Club has managed the Run with support from the Veteran Car Club of Great Britain since 1930.

Bonhams’ auction will take place the Friday before the Run (November 1) and the online catalogue can be seen here

To find out more about the 2019 Bonhams London to Brighton Veteran Car Run visit the event website here