Lorry gets stuck in Midhurst street

A Midhurst resident has shared pictures of a lorry which got stuck in a Midhurst street yesterday (Monday July 15).

The lorry driver was stuck at the the Swan Inn pub at about 5.45pm after being led thought narrow streets by his Sat Nav.

The lorry outside the Swan Inn pub

Midhurst man Dave Rudwick witnessed the incident as he was walking into town. He said: "[The driver] tried to turn into West Street but it started knocking bits of timber off. It hit the 'no entry' sign.

"I thought it was funny. The driver did very well to get out of it. He's lucky he didn't take the whole building down"

He said there was 'quite a few' members of the public standing around, with a few sharing some giggles at the expense of the lorry driver who eventually detached the front part of the lorry to reverse back at a different angle.