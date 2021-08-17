In its 37th year there were more than 70 different classes from vegetables, fruit, flowers, cookery, handicraft, flower arrangements, homemade drinks, photography and junior classes.

Laurence Reed, president of the Lurgashall Horticultural Club, said: “It was really well supported.

“The produce this year was very, very good.

“Even though we didn’t get as many vegetables as usual as it has been less than ideal growing conditions recently with the very hot weather followed by rain.”

Entrants do not have to be members of the horticultural club to take part, but they do have to live in the village.

The winners are as follows:

The president’s shield was won by Lin Davis as was the Banksion medal and the Prenice Salver. Lin also took the trophy for the best flower arrangement

Elizabeth Clark won best pot plant

Cathy Nicholes the Ted Rogers trophy

Susanna Alwin won the best photo also the best handicraft with her painting

Gillian Evans won William rose bowl for any other flower also the sweet pea trophy

Gina Reed won the best rose trophy and also the Swannel rose bowl

Fiona Atkinson the best homecraft with her shortbread

The Orchard Park Farm award went to Andy and Ellie Kinnear for best frui

Gary Sharp took the Christian Tankard for best vegetable collection and also the best drinks cup

Molly Landstrom won the junior award with a lovely painting and her delicious looking cup cakes.

After the event, Tonita Baker, secretary at the horticultural club, said: “Many thanks to all those who contributed cakes and to the ladies who served the teas.”

The Lurgashall Horticultural Club said it hopes to have another successful show later in 2021.

1. Photography judge Michael Oakland. Picture: Derek Martin Photography Buy photo

2. Final touches to a flower arrangement. Picture: Derek Martin Photography Buy photo

3. Categories included handicrafts. Picture: Derek Martin Photography Buy photo

4. Andy and Ellie Kinnear Picture: Derek Martin Photography Buy photo