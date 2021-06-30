Make a difference and volunteer with the Scouts in Petworth

Martin

Martin Taylor, known as Hawk, is the deputy district commissioner for programme with Petworth and Pulborough Scout District and is currently ‘acting’ group scout leader for 1st Petworth Scout Group.

He said: “We are looking for committed, enthusiastic and motivated adults to inspire and empower our young people.”

The Scouts is split into five groups Beavers for ages 5-7, Cubs aged 8-10, Scouts 10-14 years old, explorer scouts 14-18 up to adult network member.

The group is currently looking for people to enhance the Cub scout leaders team looking after those in the 8 to 10 and a half bracket.

They in need of a section leader for the Cubs Section (known as Akela).

Martin said: “We are also looking to complete our management team. We need a group scout leader, who looks after the weekly running of the group, as well as a group chairman who looks after the formal stuff, and a secretary to keep us all in communication.

“Finally we are looking for volunteers to help our Scout section (10 ½ to 14 years) on a weekly or monthly basis.

“The group Scout leader management role is rather more involved in terms of time.”

The Cubs meet on Thursdays from 6pm to 7.30pm, and Scouts meet on Mondays from 6.30pm until 8pm. The executive team (chairman and secretary) usually meet once a term and once for the AGM.

He said: “We truly are flexible in our requirements. Maybe you can help once a week, and be in uniform, or maybe it’s once a month without uniform.

“Maybe you are a manager of people, or have a passion for activities. We have all sorts of opportunities available for volunteers.

“If you think you would like to make a difference to young peoples lives, and join others in giving back to the community, please do contact me and together we can deliver fun and adventure to Petworth’s youth.”