Man seriously injured following attack at Chichester bowling alley

Officers were called to Tenpin bowling at the Gate Leisure Park at 9.50pm on August 14 after an assault left a 34-year-old man with serious injuries.

He attended hospital and was later discharged.

Police are looking to speak to these two men. Do you know them?

Today (Wednesday, November 10) detectives investigating the case have issued images of two men they wish to speak to.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "The first is a black man aged in his mid-20s, 6’, with short dreadlocks or braided cornrow hair. He wore a yellow and black horizontal striped top.

"The second is a white man aged in his early to mid-20s, 5’11”, with blonde hair which is short at the sides, longer on top and a spiked fringe. He wore a grey top with stripes on the back.

It is believed the men may have links in Sussex or in Croydon.

Witnesses or anyone with information to identify the men is asked to report it online or call 101 and quote serial 1424 of 14/08.