Mental health charity's event in Midhurst celebrates acts of kindness

Acts of kindness were celebrated at a family fun day held by a mental health charity in Midhurst last Tuesday.

The event at The Grange in Bepton Road was organised by Coastal West Sussex Mind as part of their anti-stigma campaign during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Attendees enjoying wellness activities at the event

Creative wellness activities including a singing session, yoga, free roller-blading for children, badminton, table tennis and a junior gym took place.

There were also lots of opportunities for attendees to speak to staff and mental health champions.

The fun day marked the launch of the charity’s new campaign, Human Kindness to Open Mindness, which focuses on acts of kindness.

To promote the theme, people who receive support from the mental health charity are collecting stories and experiences of acts of kindness that people feel have helped with their mental health.

Staff and mental health champions were on hand to speak to attendees

These were printed on pocket-sized folded Z-cards and included in mini well-being boxes which were handed out at the event, to help raise awareness and start conversations.

Louisa Hernandez, Coastal West Sussex Mind’s anti-stigma co-ordinator, said: "Stigma stops people seeking support.

“So it’s vital to create opportunities for people to be open and talk.

“Little acts of kindness can help this.

Attendees were asked to share an example of an act of kindness they have experienced

“A little kindness can make a big difference in a community to help people feel supported, less alone and able to seek help.”

Reflecting on the event, Toni Holloway, Coastal West Sussex Mind's Midhurst area manager, said: "We were very pleased with how it went.

"Lots of people made their own mini wellness boxes and we had many conversations about mental health.

"There were also a couple of people looking for help with their mental health who will now be getting support from Coastal West Sussex Mind at Midhurst.

"A big thank you to the team at the Grange for hosting our Mental Health Awareness Week event."

