Middleton-on-Sea, Bignor, Singleton and Charlton to benefit from funding 'to tackle vulnerability'

Funding from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is set to help three local community groups in Chichester and Arun 'to build their resilience and tackle issues of vulnerability'.

SSEN has awarded more than £185,000 to communities, nearly £7,000 of which has gone to the parish councils for Middleton on Sea, Bignor and Singleton and Charlton.

Middleton on Sea Parish Council has received £3,830 to purchase a generator and other equipment.

Bignor Parish Council has been given £1,000 whilst Singleton and Charlton Parish Council has £1,900 to spend. Both councils will spend the money on a defibrillator.

Lyndsey Stainton, head of stakeholder engagement at SSEN said: “As the resilient communities fund reaches its fifth year of funding vital community projects, it’s heartening to see how many groups in this latest round have embraced the new criteria and been successful in their application.

“By taking a fresh look at the funding available and applying that to ideas and projects that can reduce the vulnerability of their community members – and our customers – we can see that this extended criteria will prove beneficial to so many of the areas in which SSEN operates.

“We’ve always said that our customers and communities are at the heart of all we do, and through the Resilient Communities Fund we are helping to empower them to build stronger communities now and for the years to come.”

SSEN said it has provided £1.572m of funding to 216 projects.

"Set up in 2014 as a two-year pilot scheme, SSEN has pledged to extend the fund to 2023 using a proportion of the income it receives from the industry regulator Ofgem in relation to its stakeholder engagement performance," a spokesperson said.

"In its latest round of annual grants, SSEN’s Resilient Communities Fund (RCF) is awarding over £185,000 to the successful applicants across its south network area.

"The 2019/20 fund has extended its support to projects which achieve one of the following criteria; vulnerability – to protect the welfare of vulnerable community members through enhancing their resilience and improving community participation and effectiveness – and resilience for emergency events – to enhance community facilities, services and communication specifically to support the local response in the event of a significant emergency event."

Read more at www.ssen.co.uk/Resiliencefund/.