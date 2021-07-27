The club was founded in 1969 when Rotary president Herbert Spriggs wanted to involve wives in some way, and he encouraged them to form their own club based on the principles of friendship and service.

The group has evolved and members are not only Rotary wives and relatives but also members of the wider community.

Mary Sexton, club correspondent at Midhurst and Petworth Inner Wheel Club, said: “Our aims are to promote true friendship, to encourage the ideals of personal service, and to foster international understanding.

50th birthday celebration in 2019 with Peggy Goodale (centre)

“Our members are all residents of Midhurst, Petworth and surrounding villages, who ensure that our events are well advertised and supported by the local communities.”

They meet once a month, and pre-Covid this was an evening meal at Cowdray Park Golf Club, but during the pandemic it have moved its meetings to Zoom

Mary said: “During lockdowns we kept in touch through Zoom coffee mornings and our group email which enabled us to send news and photos to each other.”

A new club president is elected each year and they choose the main charity, but the club also supports a number of other local and community charities during the same year depending on the need at the time.

Mary said: “These have recently included Riding for the disabled, MND, Sussex Snowdrop Trust, the Aldingbourne Trust, Barnardos and the local food bank.

“We also have a member who organises events for overseas charities such as Water Aid, Save the Children and School in a Bag, as well as providing for urgent needs such as floods and earthquakes.

“Major fundraisers include our annual Macmillan Quiz, Bridge Tea and coffee mornings and plant sales. We support The Happy Baby Community by knitting blankets and baby clothes, and some ladies have helped during lockdowns by shopping for elderly and vulnerable people in the area.

“We also have a group who assist as volunteers at the local vaccination centres in Midhurst.”